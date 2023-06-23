Gamecocks Set to Face Virginia Tech in Charlotte Nov. 10

PHOENIX, Ariz. – South Carolina will face Virginia Tech on Nov. 10 in the 2023 “He Gets Us” Hall of Fame Series, Position Sports and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday afternoon. The game, which will be one of three played onsite, will take place at Spectrum Center in downtown Charlotte part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s College Series.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to compete against a quality ACC opponent in the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout,” said head coach Lamont Paris. “It’s going to be a great event in a highly competitive atmosphere and will be a great opportunity for our fans to have an early look at our team. I have a ton of respect for Mike Young and his staff at Virginia Tech, as we competed for years against each other in the SoCon. The Queen City is Gamecock Country, and we look forward to a sea of Garnet & Black in the stands downtown at the Spectrum Center.”

Charlotte will play Liberty and Florida faces Virginia in addition to South Carolina and Virginia Tech. The event also features games in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Antonio and Toronto.

The Gamecocks are 18-13 all-time against the Hokies, last meeting in the Harris Tetter Pepsi Challenge on Dec. 5, 1997. Carolina was victorious at Charlotte Coliseum, 74-73.

This will mark the Gamecocks first contest ever at the Spectrum Center, which opened in October of 2005 as the new home for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

