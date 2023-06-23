Lowcountry traffic deaths in 2023 already set to surpass 2022 totals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Public Safety numbers show that traffic deaths in the Tri-County area in 2023 are already climbing to match the totals from 2022 and higher halfway through the year.

So far, Charleston County recorded 28 traffic deaths, the same number as the total from 2022. In Berkeley County, 2022′s 19 deaths have already been surpassed by 27 so far this year. In Dorchester County, 2022 saw a total of four traffic fatalities, a number already beaten by five so far in 2023.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says most fatalities aren’t truly accidents.

“Just because somebody doesn’t mean to do something that doesn’t necessarily mean it can be considered an accident,” Pye says. “What we see is a lot of collisions. That’s something that when we go to investigate it we can narrow it down and say, hey, this is a contributing factor that causes this to happen.”

Pye says law enforcement refers to the main three when it comes to causing fatal crashes: driving distracted, drunk or speeding. Pye reminds drivers of the ripple effects one death can have across a community.

“We have to remember the effect in the long-term effect that we’re going to cause our family members and friends. And then when you talk about some of these collisions where there’s multiple fatalities I mean, that’s multiple families and that’s not including the first responders that had to come out on scene,” he says.

Pye says there are of course penalties people face for their actions, but it’s often hard to understand the true tragedy until after it has happened.

“You’re talking about potentially a lot of jail time, a lot of money that someone will have to spend on attorneys and court costs, but I think most importantly, you know, we have to be humans and we have to realize that, you know, you’re taking someone’s life,” Pye says.

For example, Drew Holler is one of the 37 lives lost in Berkeley County this year. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on his behalf in the late-night traffic collision. The lawsuit alleges the driver, who swerved into the median where Holler was helping a broken-down car, was drunk.

Milt Stratos, the Joye Law Firm attorney representing Holler’s estate, says it’s emotional to work with these families.

“He was well loved. He became the family handyman at a really young age, became Mr. Fixit so he was highly intelligent,” Stratos says. “He moved down to Charleston, began working for the Mercedes Benz plant, and was basically Mr. Fixit there. He perished, helping a disabled motorist in the middle of the night he left and walked out into the rain on College Park Avenue to help someone.”

Stratos says far too often, he is filing wrongful death suits on behalf of families who have lost a loved one at the hands of other’s bad choices. While the laws when it comes to the legal blood-alcohol content limit, speeding and even using cell phones behind the wheel are strict, Stratos and Pye say personal responsibility is a huge part of preventing these incidents.

“It might be more helpful to take a ground-up approach and that is, help your friends help your fellow citizens and govern from within. If you are next to someone who is clearly entirely too drunk to ever drive a car, help them do something about it, call them an Uber, why not?” Stratos says.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is always on the lookout for dangerous drivers and even implements special programs and stops during holiday weekends to prevent further harm.

“But we don’t have a law enforcement officer for every single individual. So while we have someone pulled over that was breaking the law or doing something dangerous, there may be five or 10 more people that are passing by us doing the same thing. So we have to have the public’s help,” Pye explains.

On top of personal responsibility, the lawsuit on Holler’s behalf alleges a bar overserved the driver who struck and killed Holler.

“Many states require their bars to Institute training for their servers and bartenders to recognize the signs and symptoms of someone that has been over-served. Very simple training. Now, when we speak to local bars and Charleston restaurants, that is not to villainize every bar restaurant in town,” Stratos says.

While South Carolina is not one of the states with training, he says that could be a productive next step to implement if the growing number of traffic deaths continues to rise. Advice from both law enforcement and legal experts is to avoid selfish and harmful actions.

“I always challenge people to drive like it is the most dangerous thing that you do on a daily basis because it is,” Pye says.

