Man facing charges after alleged assault of a minor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to an alleged assault of a minor.

Rontrell Matthews, 32, was charged with second-degree assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Saturday at 6 a.m., officers responded to Northwoods Boulevard in reference to an alleged assault that had just happened.

Officers met with the minor victim who told them that they were sexually assaulted by an employee, Matthews, at a business where they were were seeking a job, a report states.

The victim said they were in a room with Matthews when the alleged assault took place, according to the report.

While in a fight, the victim was able to disengage from the situation and take the name tag off of Matthew’s shirt, a report states.

An officer took photos of the red marks on the victim’s arms and neck that resulted from the alleged fight, the report states.

Matthews was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

