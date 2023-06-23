SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man facing charges after alleged assault of a minor

Rontrell Matthews, 32, was arrested after an alleged assault of a minor on Northwoods...
Rontrell Matthews, 32, was arrested after an alleged assault of a minor on Northwoods Boulevard, the North Charleston Police Department says.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to an alleged assault of a minor.

Rontrell Matthews, 32, was charged with second-degree assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Saturday at 6 a.m., officers responded to Northwoods Boulevard in reference to an alleged assault that had just happened.

Officers met with the minor victim who told them that they were sexually assaulted by an employee, Matthews, at a business where they were were seeking a job, a report states.

The victim said they were in a room with Matthews when the alleged assault took place, according to the report.

While in a fight, the victim was able to disengage from the situation and take the name tag off of Matthew’s shirt, a report states.

An officer took photos of the red marks on the victim’s arms and neck that resulted from the alleged fight, the report states.

Matthews was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
Josephine Wright, 93, claims she is being harassed and sued because she refuses to sell her land.
‘Just leave me alone’: 93-year-old claims developer is suing to claim property
Richard Elijah Gerald, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Highway 17 shooting of a...
Man arrested in connection to Highway 17 shooting
A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys...
Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital

Latest News

The crash happened on Highway 162 near Scott White Road around 9:15 p.m., according to the...
33-year-old man identified as pedestrian in Hollywood crash
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
Walkthrough gives preview of International African American Museum exhibits
VIDEO: 1 killed in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash
VIDEO: Preview tour shows what to expect at International African American Museum