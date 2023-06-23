SC Lottery
N. Charleston man arrested after police chase

Quinn Pierre Connor, 42, was arrested in connection to a police chase, The North Charleston...
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man who is accused of leading law enforcement in a car chase.

Quinn Pierre Connor, 42, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving.

A North Charleston Police officer was patrolling the area of W. Montague Avenue around 10:18 a.m. when they witnessed a driver in “distress” in a blue Chevrolet Impala, a report states.

The officer says he recognized this vehicle from fleeing them on June 15.

Connor then woke up as the officer approached him and looked around before driving away, the report states.

The report goes on to say the officer observed Connor straddling the white line between two cars and running a red light at W. Montague Avenue at I-526.

A traffic stop was initiated on Frontage Road but the vehicle drove away onto I-26 where Connor drove away erratically, the report states.

The officer pursued the vehicle, and they reached speeds up to approximately 85 mph going in weaving in and out of traffic, according to the report.

Connor then got off of I-26 where the pursuit continued at a high rate of speed but because of public safety concerns the pursuit was then cancelled, the report states.

Around 30 minutes later, a Charleston Police officer found the vehicle and arrested Connor at Rutledge Avenue and Grove Street.

Connor was described to have been uncooperative by Charleston police and refused to identify himself, police say.

Connor was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

