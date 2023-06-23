SC Lottery
Pedestrian dies after vehicle-pedestrian crash near Hollywood

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the Hollywood area Thursday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the Hollywood area Thursday night.

The crash happened on Highway 162 near Scott White Road around 9:15 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Highway 162 was reopened

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials say. The sheriff’s office said the car remained on scene.

The pedestrian later died at the hospital, officials say.

It’s unclear if the driver is facing any charges.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

