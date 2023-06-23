SC Lottery
Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in crash near Hollywood

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the Hollywood area Thursday night.

The crash happened on Highway 162 near Scott White Road around 9:15 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office Twitter.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials say. The sheriff’s office said the car remained on scene.

It’s unclear if the driver is facing any charges.

This is a developing story.

