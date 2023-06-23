Pinewood Prep alum Jalen Slawson taken by Sacramento in NBA Draft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pinewood Prep alum Jalen Slawson had his NBA dreams come true early Friday morning.

The Lowcountry native was taken in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft, with the 54th pick overall, by the Sacramento Kings.

Slawson, who helped lead Furman to the NCAA Tournament this past season, was the Southern Conference Player of the Year in 2023 as he averaged 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocked shots per game.

He concluded his Furman career ranked 19th in scoring (1,509 points), ninth in rebounds (839), third in steals (192), third in blocked shots (182), and 12th in career assists (364).

The Summerville native becomes the 16th player from Furman to be selected in the NBA Draft and the first since 1984.

