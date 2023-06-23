SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pinewood Prep alum Jalen Slawson taken by Sacramento in NBA Draft

Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20) and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot chase the ball...
Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20) and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot chase the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pinewood Prep alum Jalen Slawson had his NBA dreams come true early Friday morning.

The Lowcountry native was taken in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft, with the 54th pick overall, by the Sacramento Kings.

Slawson, who helped lead Furman to the NCAA Tournament this past season, was the Southern Conference Player of the Year in 2023 as he averaged 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocked shots per game.

He concluded his Furman career ranked 19th in scoring (1,509 points), ninth in rebounds (839), third in steals (192), third in blocked shots (182), and 12th in career assists (364).

The Summerville native becomes the 16th player from Furman to be selected in the NBA Draft and the first since 1984.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
Richard Elijah Gerald, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Highway 17 shooting of a...
Man arrested in connection to Highway 17 shooting
A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys...
Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital
Josephine Wright, 93, claims she is being harassed and sued because she refuses to sell her land.
‘Just leave me alone’: 93-year-old claims developer is suing to claim property

Latest News

South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) is defended by Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5)...
USC’s GG Jackson taken in 2nd round of NBA Draft by Memphis
Clemson's Hunter Tyson (5) drives with the ball past Virginia's Ryan Dunn (13) during the first...
Clemson’s Hunter Tyson taken in 2nd round of NBA Draft
The RiverDogs earned a 3-1 win over Fayetteville on Thursday to close out the first half of the...
RiverDogs Finish First Half with 3-1 Win over Fayetteville
VIDEO: CofC's Dupree leads at the Rice Planters after Round 2