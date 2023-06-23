Residents displaced after early morning house fire in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are investigating after an early-morning house fire in Goose Creek.

The City of Goose Creek Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Annette Drive at 3:55 a.m. Thursday.

Officials first on scene saw flames coming from an attached outbuilding in the back of the home, Battalion Chief Josh Rohrbach said.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out by 4:06 a.m.

An initial investigation indicates the fire started in the laundry room, Rohrbach said. He said a significant portion of the home was damaged by smoke. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

No injuries were reported.

