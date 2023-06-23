RiverDogs Finish First Half with 3-1 Win over Fayetteville

Charleston, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs closed the first half of the 2023 season with a 3-1 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Thursday night. Four RiverDogs pitchers managed to hold the Woodpeckers off the scoreboard for the final eight innings of the contest. The RiverDogs ended the half with a 27-39 record. The game was played in front of a crowd of 4,251.

Fayetteville (30-36) enjoyed a quick start to the ballgame against Alex Ayala Jr. Zach Cole opened the game by drawing a walk and promptly raced to third base on a double by Luis Encarnacion. Jackson Loftin lined out to third base for the first out. The next batter, John Garcia, hit a chopper to third that Ryan Spikes gloved, but dropped on the transfer. The infield single made it 1-0 in the Woodpeckers favor.

From that point forward, the home team’s pitching was dominant. Ayala went 4.0 innings and allowed just one additional hit, while striking out four. Michael Sansone followed with 2.0 scoreless innings, earning the win in the process. Juan Rodriguez also turned in 2.0 solid frames to carry the game through the eighth. Alex Cook recorded his second save of the season by retiring the side in order in the ninth.

The RiverDogs offense mustered only three hits on the night but used eight walks and an error to score three runs. In the second, they grabbed the lead for good. Spikes and Carlos Colmenarez worked consecutive walks to start the inning. The bases became loaded with no outs when Yamal Encarnacion misplayed Odalys Peguero’s groundball to second. Jhon Diaz worked the count to 3-1 before jumping on a fastball and lining a base hit to center field that tied the game. Christopher Barete put Charleston on top with a sacrifice fly to left.

The final run of the game was scored in the sixth. Colmenarez worked another of his three walks to start the inning. He advanced to second base on a groundout by Peguero and moved to third on a wild pitch. Estanli Castillo made it 3-1 with a groundout to third that allowed Colmenarez to cross the plate.

Ballpark Fun

This Thirsty Thursday featured a special theme “On the Ranch”. There were cowboy hats and boots galore, with the tunes of country music providing the soundtrack for most of the night. In addition, one lucky intern was subjected to a shower of ranch dressing every time the RiverDogs scored a run.

The second half of the campaign begins on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Trevor Martin (1-4, 4.13) will start on the mound for the RiverDogs with a pitcher to be named opposing him for Fayetteville. REV Federal Credit Union will present a post-game fireworks show set to a soundtrack of 90s hits.

