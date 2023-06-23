SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC Democrats discuss Roe v. Wade overturn one year later

South Carolina Democrats held a press call Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the...
South Carolina Democrats held a press call Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.(Live 5)
By Destiny Kennedy
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Democrats held a press call Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Speakers highlighted what they think impacts of banning abortion in the Palmetto State would be and what’s at stake in 2024.

One of the main concerns during the call was that the possible six-week ban in South Carolina would eventually turn into a near-total abortion ban like in Texas.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill in May that would limit most abortions as early as six weeks.

A day later, Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman put a temporary halt to that bill until the state Supreme Court can review the measures.

Democratic leaders are worried that the 2024 republican candidates are pushing a dangerous, anti-choice agenda to ban abortion nationwide.

Representative Heather Bauer (D-Richland) says the ban comes down to two things.

“This comes down to freedom. This comes down to personal liberties. This bill is out of touch with what South Carolinians believe and it’s a complete invasion of privacy,” Bauer said.

Representative Chandra Dillard (D-Greenville) is looking forward to next week when she will get the opportunity to speak in front of the Supreme Court over the six-week ban and explain the domino effect it has.

“This bill penalizes doctors; it puts them in jail. Why do we want to put doctors in jail for doing what they do…right? They’re practicing trying to save lives,” Dillard said.

The democratic leaders also stated that the ban would be bad for business and cause people to relocate from South Carolina.

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott thanked God for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.

“We are creating a culture of life in America and that is a good thing,” Scott said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
Josephine Wright, 93, claims she is being harassed and sued because she refuses to sell her land.
‘Just leave me alone’: 93-year-old claims developer is suing to claim property
Richard Elijah Gerald, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Highway 17 shooting of a...
Man arrested in connection to Highway 17 shooting
A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys...
Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital

Latest News

Veron Vickie Mitchum, 66, of Summerville, was last heard from on Thursday.
Berkeley Co. authorities search for endangered missing woman
VIDEO: N. Charleston man arrested after police chase
The crash happened on Highway 162 near Scott White Road around 9:15 p.m., according to the...
33-year-old man identified as pedestrian in Hollywood crash
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
Walkthrough gives preview of International African American Museum exhibits