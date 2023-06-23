Tracking showers and storms today ahead of a drier weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Our stuck weather pattern continues, but hope is on the way for drier days! An area of low pressure that stalled across the southeast early this week will finally begin to move away from the area later today. The rain chance will still be elevated today. In fact, minor flooding was reported early this morning with several rounds of showers and storms. Showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon and evening with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances drop off more significantly on Saturday and Sunday. It will be a hot and humid weekend with highs near 90 degrees. A few isolated storms will be possible each day, but not as widespread as what we saw this week. Monday and Tuesday will be near 90 degrees with the typical shower and storm chance in the afternoon and evening.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Watching Tropical Storm Bret and Cindy. Both over the Atlantic and no threat at this time and forecast to weaken over the next few days.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 71.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 72.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 74.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 72.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.