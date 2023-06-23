W International Weld & Fitting School orientation begins Saturday

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - W International is looking for weld students with no experience necessary to participate in their training program on Saturday.

They will take you through a 12-week curriculum, eight hours a day, Monday through Friday teaching students how to get their certification to qualify to do professional welding. Since it is a training program, they want to make sure students are able to get to the facility. Students in the program are paid $14 an hour.

After they finish getting proper certifications, they move from $14 an hour to $21 an hour for welding.

For fitting, students will go through a 4-week program starting at $14 an hour, and once certified, they’ll transition to $22 an hour.

W International Chief Administrative Officer Michelle Fowler says with the program, you get out of it what you put into it and encourages everyone to come.

“Getting some experience is the only way you’re going to know if this is for you,” Fowler says. “So this Saturday event gives you that opportunity to go under the hood or to explore more about what is a fitter with W International.”

Fowler says they want to encourage anybody who likes to work with their hands to participate in the program. Fowler says the process on Saturday will include orientation for about 15 minutes on the company, they’ll discuss all the curriculum courses they offer, then there will be a one-on-one speed interview and the process will end in their training center of excellence where candidates will work with W International instructors and live weld.

“It’s not just for the young kids, there are lots of local middle-aged adults really looking for a solid career,” Fowler says. “We encourage them to come out too because it’s never too late to learn and start s whole new career. “We want to be a solution for those who love to learn, work outdoors, work with their hands and really represent a true product where they can be proud of.”

To qualify for the program, you must be

18 years or older

Valid State issued driver’s license

Must be a US citizen

A High School Graduate or GED equivalent OR graduating from High School in 2023

Bring a resume or complete an application upon arrival

Plan to be onsite for up to two hours for the interview process

Please wear jeans/pants and steel-toe boots if possible (closed shoes are required)

