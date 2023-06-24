SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed in Hampton Co. vehicle crash

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Hampton County on Friday, the South...
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Hampton County on Friday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.(WRDW)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday night.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. when a 2016 Nissan was traveling north on South Carolina Highway 3 and crossed a center line where they hit a 2015 Nissan Altima head-on, Trooper David Jones says.

They say the driver of the 2016 Nissan was pronounced dead on the scene while the driver of the other vehicle was transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
The crash happened on Highway 162 near Scott White Road around 9:15 p.m., according to the...
33-year-old man identified as pedestrian in Hollywood crash
Shavon Wright, 29, was shot in the jaw Wednesday evening by deputies after he shot at a...
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigating officer-involved shooting after man dies in standoff
Ti’Zaveis Jaquann Grampus, 17, is charged with murder, according to police spokesperson Harve...
17-year-old charged in N. Charleston shooting
Quinn Pierre Connor, 42, was arrested in connection to a police chase, The North Charleston...
N. Charleston man arrested after police chase

Latest News

Marion Square filled with people Saturday to celebrate the dedication and opening of the...
People gather at Marion Square Saturday for the IAAM Dedication watch party
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Collision leaves 1 dead in N. Charleston
Eddie Driggers served as North Charleston's police chief from 2013 to 2018. (Source: Live 5/File)
North Charleston announces death of former Police Chief Driggers
VIDEO: People gather at Marion Square Saturday for the IAAM Dedication watch party