1 killed in Hampton Co. vehicle crash

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday night.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. when a 2016 Nissan was traveling north on South Carolina Highway 3 and crossed a center line where they hit a 2015 Nissan Altima head-on, Trooper David Jones says.

They say the driver of the 2016 Nissan was pronounced dead on the scene while the driver of the other vehicle was transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

