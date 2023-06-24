SC Lottery
2 charged in deadly Georgetown shooting denied bond, murder suspect remains at large

Montasia Cokley, Jaheim Johnson
By Michael Owens
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Two of the people charged in connection to a deadly Georgetown shooting have each been denied bond.

The Georgetown Police Department said that Montasia Cokley and Jaheim Johnson each had hearings on Saturday.

The two are charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection to a shooting that happened early Friday. Both were arrested hours later.

Police also said a third suspect, Keonne Spann, remains at large as of Saturday afternoon. Spann is wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Keonne Spann
According to police, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. at the Money Saver gas station on Highmarket Street. Officers responding to the scene found 37-year-old Reginald Green lying in the parking lot, shot once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later said a fight broke out just before the shooting, but it’s unclear what started the fight. More information is expected to be released Monday.

Members of the Georgetown community who spoke to WMBF News on Friday said shootings like these are shocking.

Online records show Cokley and Johnson are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

