Coastal Carolina’s Garrett Cooper wins Rice Planters Amateur

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal Carolina’s Garrett Cooper shot a final round 67 to hold on for a 1 shot win at the 51st Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm Country Club in Mt. Pleasant on Friday.

Cooper would birdie 4 holes in a row on the back nine from 13-16 to build a lead he wouldn’t give back.

Bruce Murphy of Tennessee and Yin Ho Yue of Oregon each finished 1 shot back at -8.

Max DuPree of the College of Charleston, who entered the final round in the lead, struggled most of the day shooting even par to finish at -7.

Aiden Kramer of Georgia Tech, the 2022 winner who was attempting to become the first back to back champion in 25 years, finished at +2.

“It’s awesome, I played in this last year and didn’t play as well as I wanted to but it means the world to me to win this.” Cooper said after the win. “If you had told me that I would have been in contention this week I don’t know what I would have said to you but it does mean the world to me and I’m thankful for everyone that’s helped me through this”

“This is an event that players from South Carolina always dream of winning,” Coastal Carolina men’s golf head coach Jacob Wilner said. “Garrett’s name will now be on this trophy with all the other proud winners.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.