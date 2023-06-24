SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coastal Carolina’s Garrett Cooper wins Rice Planters Amateur

Coastal Carolina's Garrett Cooper wins the 2023 Rice Planters Amateur
Coastal Carolina's Garrett Cooper wins the 2023 Rice Planters Amateur(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal Carolina’s Garrett Cooper shot a final round 67 to hold on for a 1 shot win at the 51st Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm Country Club in Mt. Pleasant on Friday.

Cooper would birdie 4 holes in a row on the back nine from 13-16 to build a lead he wouldn’t give back.

Bruce Murphy of Tennessee and Yin Ho Yue of Oregon each finished 1 shot back at -8.

Max DuPree of the College of Charleston, who entered the final round in the lead, struggled most of the day shooting even par to finish at -7.

Aiden Kramer of Georgia Tech, the 2022 winner who was attempting to become the first back to back champion in 25 years, finished at +2.

“It’s awesome, I played in this last year and didn’t play as well as I wanted to but it means the world to me to win this.” Cooper said after the win. “If you had told me that I would have been in contention this week I don’t know what I would have said to you but it does mean the world to me and I’m thankful for everyone that’s helped me through this”

“This is an event that players from South Carolina always dream of winning,” Coastal Carolina men’s golf head coach Jacob Wilner said. “Garrett’s name will now be on this trophy with all the other proud winners.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
Josephine Wright, 93, claims she is being harassed and sued because she refuses to sell her land.
‘Just leave me alone’: 93-year-old claims developer is suing to claim property
Richard Elijah Gerald, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Highway 17 shooting of a...
Man arrested in connection to Highway 17 shooting
A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys...
Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital

Latest News

Trevor Martin threw 7 scoreless innings as the RiverDogs beat Fayetteville 2-0 on Friday
RiverDogs Open Second Half with a Bang, Blank Woodpeckers 2-0
VIDEO: RiverDogs take 1st half finale over Woodpeckers
South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) is defended by Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5)...
USC’s GG Jackson taken in 2nd round of NBA Draft by Memphis
Clemson's Hunter Tyson (5) drives with the ball past Virginia's Ryan Dunn (13) during the first...
Clemson’s Hunter Tyson taken in 2nd round of NBA Draft