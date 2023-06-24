Collision leaves 1 dead in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one person dead Saturday.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Lambs Road, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

The victim was one of the drivers of the vehicles.

No other injuries were reported.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim of the crash.

