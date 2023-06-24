SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Collision leaves 1 dead in N. Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one person dead Saturday.(Pixabay)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one person dead Saturday.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Lambs Road, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

The victim was one of the drivers of the vehicles.

No other injuries were reported.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
The crash happened on Highway 162 near Scott White Road around 9:15 p.m., according to the...
33-year-old man identified as pedestrian in Hollywood crash
Ti’Zaveis Jaquann Grampus, 17, is charged with murder, according to police spokesperson Harve...
17-year-old charged in N. Charleston shooting
Georgetown Police are searching for Keonne Nysir Spann, 21, (left) who is wanted for murder in...
1 of 3 wanted in fatal Georgetown shooting still at large
Quinn Pierre Connor, 42, was arrested in connection to a police chase, The North Charleston...
N. Charleston man arrested after police chase

Latest News

Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
WATCH LIVE: Dedication underway for International African American Museum
Veron Vickie Mitchum, 66, of Summerville, was last heard from on Thursday.
Missing endangered woman found
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
Walkthrough gives preview of International African American Museum exhibits
A private dedication at the museum is set for Saturday morning, however there will be a watch...
Community watch party set for Saturday morning ahead of IAAM opening