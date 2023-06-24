Deputies investigate shooting at Ladson Rd. gas station
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after shots were fired at a gas station on Ladson Road near Highway 78.
Deputies responded to a report of gunfire at the Marathon Gas Station around 7 p.m., according to spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
Investigators say a dispute between armed individuals led to the shooting.
One person was detained at the scene, Knapp said.
No injuries were reported.
A vehicle was struck by gunfire, Knapp said.
Deputies are still on scene investigating.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.