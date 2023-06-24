SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigate shooting at Ladson Rd. gas station

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire at the Marathon Gas Station around 7 p.m., according...
Deputies responded to a report of gunfire at the Marathon Gas Station around 7 p.m., according to spokesperson Andrew Knapp.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after shots were fired at a gas station on Ladson Road near Highway 78.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire at the Marathon Gas Station around 7 p.m., according to spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

Investigators say a dispute between armed individuals led to the shooting.

One person was detained at the scene, Knapp said.

No injuries were reported.

A vehicle was struck by gunfire, Knapp said.

Deputies are still on scene investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
Josephine Wright, 93, claims she is being harassed and sued because she refuses to sell her land.
‘Just leave me alone’: 93-year-old claims developer is suing to claim property
Richard Elijah Gerald, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Highway 17 shooting of a...
Man arrested in connection to Highway 17 shooting
A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys...
Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital

Latest News

VIDEO: Lowcountry traffic deaths in 2023 already set to surpass 2022 totals
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
Walkthrough gives preview of International African American Museum exhibits
VIDEO: Walkthrough gives preview of International African American Museum exhibits
Veron Vickie Mitchum, 66, of Summerville, was last heard from on Thursday.
Berkeley Co. authorities search for endangered missing woman