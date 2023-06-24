SC Lottery
High pressure to bring drier weather this weekend!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Our stuck weather pattern is finally releasing a hold on the Lowcountry! An area of low pressure that stalled across the southeast early this week has moved out of the area and high pressure is moving overhead. This means we will see plenty of sunshine with a low rain chance. It will be a hot and humid weekend with highs near 90 degrees. A few isolated storms will be possible each day, but not as widespread as what we saw this past week. A front will approach our area late Monday, which will bring scattered showers and storms to the area. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees. We stay near 90 degrees for the rest of the week with lower rain chances behind Monday’s front.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Watching Tropical Storm Bret and Cindy. Both over the Atlantic and no threat at this time and forecast to weaken over the next few days.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 75.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 72.

