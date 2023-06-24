SC Lottery
North Charleston announces death of former Police Chief Driggers

Eddie Driggers served as North Charleston's police chief from 2013 to 2018. (Source: Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department announced Saturday the passing of the man who led the agency for five years.

Eddie Driggers was the chief of police in North Charleston from January 2013 through January 2018.

The agency also posted a video showing a police escort for Driggers:

Video of escort for Chief Driggers - courtesy of Retired Deputy Chief Kinard.

Posted by North Charleston Police Department on Saturday, June 24, 2023

A Facebook post from North Charleston Police called him “a fixture in the local law enforcement community” for his entire career.

“Chief Driggers will be remembered for the great love he had for his family, friends, city, first responder community but foremost his Lord and Savior,” the post states. “He always wanted folks to know they were loved and every conversation with him included the question - ‘Do you know you are loved today?’”

Driggers took the leadership role with the North Charleston Police Department with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt. Prior to taking that role, he served as a chaplain with the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.

“I don’t consider myself an extraordinary man, I am an ordinary man that has accepted an extraordinary position from God and I intend to show people my heart,” Driggers said at a November 2012 news conference in which North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey introduced him as the new chief to replace retiring chief Jon Zumalt.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

