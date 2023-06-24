SC Lottery
People gather at Marion Square Saturday for the IAAM Dedication watch party

Marion Square filled with people Saturday to celebrate the dedication and opening of the International African American Museum.(Live5)
By Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Marion Square filled with people Saturday to celebrate the dedication and opening of the International African American Museum.

Poetry and music were front and center at Marion Square, along with special guest radio host Charlemagne Tha God. Food trucks like Da Hot Boy, Main Course Food Truck and Catering and local black businesses also surrounded Marion Square. 

Some Guest attending the watch party were seen wearing African garments of clothing in support of the museum opening and everything it stands for.

Trusella Dingle attended the event and says with the grand opening only a few days away, attendees at the event say the importance of African American history needs to not only be shared but passed down for generations to come.

“We have to pass on the baton,” Dingle says, “As the older ones we have to let them know what happened because if we don’t who will. We need to educate our young ones and get to the African American Museum because I’m sure there’s gonna be a lot of history there.”

Nataya Bailey also attended the event and says the museum’s history is something she’s been looking forward to for a very long time.

“You know when they were enslaved and they came here they didn’t have any choice, their own language was stripped from them so just to go there and know where we are today and how they’re trying to take away history out of our schools and we’re opening up a black museum it’s really powerful and when one door closes and says no there’s history here,” Bailey says.

The museum will officially open its doors this Tuesday.

