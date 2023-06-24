SC Lottery
Pinewood Prep’s Jessica Osborne named Gatorade State Player of the Year for girls soccer

(WTOK)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pinewood Prep senior Jessica Osborne was honored by Gatorade on Friday as South Carolina’s state Player of the Year in girls soccer.

Osborne, who helped lead the Panthers to a 20-3 record and a SCISA 4-A state championship this season, had 21 goals and 34 assists last year while also leading a defense that only gave up 10 goals the entire season.

A two-time Region II SCISA Player of the Year, Osborne is also a member of the Under-18 Women’s National Team for England.

“She’s definitely unmatched as a player—not only physically, but in decision-making, touch and understanding of the game,” Hope Walters, head coach of Porter-Gaud School said in a statement. “Jessica is a big reason why they are three-time state champs.”

The Auburn signee also had a 4.94 GPA her senior year.

