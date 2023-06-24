RiverDogs Open Second Half with a Bang, Blank Woodpeckers 2-0

Charleston, SC- Trevor Martin spun 7.0 scoreless innings on the mound as the Charleston RiverDogs earned a 2-0 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Fayetteville loaded the bases with no outs in the final frame, but Drew Sommers worked out of the jam and the RiverDogs collected their fourth shutout win of the season. 5,015 fans enjoyed the solid start to the second half of the season.

The RiverDogs (1-0, 28-39) scored their two runs without a hitter collecting an RBI. In the third inning, Andrew Taylor retired the first two batters of the frame, bringing Chandler Simpson to the plate with two outs. Simpson and Xavier Isaac collected back-to-back singles to spark a rally. The runners executed a double steal to move two into scoring position. Fayetteville (0-1, 30-37) catcher John Garcia attempted to pick Isaac off at second base, but the ball bounced into center field, allowing Simpson to score.

The lead doubled with the final run coming across in the fifth. Oneill Manzueta opened the inning with a double and advanced to third on Angel Galarraga’s base hit to right. Chandler Simpson followed with a fly ball to right field and Galarraga was doubled off first when the throw toward the plate was cut off. As Galarraga was tagged out, Manzueta sprinted home to increase the lead.

The two runs were enough due to the work of Martin and Sommers. Martin turned in his longest outing of the season, scattering seven hits and striking out four. The right-hander earned his second win of the year. Sommers worked around a controversial call on a tag play at third base in the ninth inning to record his fourth save of the season.

Isaac paced the RiverDogs seven-hit effort with a 3-4 night at the plate. Fayetteville received three hits from Luis Encarnacion, closing the night with nine as a team.

Ballpark Fun

Early in the game, the RiverDogs presented former manager Blake Butera with an inscribed bat to commemorate his being named the 2022 Carolina League Manager of the Year. Butera was back in town as the Field Coordinator for the Tampa Bay Rays. Butera led the RiverDogs to back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022, earning Manager of the Year recognition after both seasons

The RiverDogs will aim to win the series by claiming the fifth installment on Saturday night. Both teams will wear Negro League replica uniforms as part of Larry Doby Weekend. RHP Marcus Johnson (0-3, 3.92) will take the mound for the RiverDogs against Fayetteville RHP Alimber Santa (2-4, 5.21). First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

