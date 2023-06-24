SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WATCH LIVE: Dedication underway for International African American Museum

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum is being privately dedicated in downtown Charleston Saturday morning.

The dedication was set to begin at 10 a.m.

A watch party in Marion Square with a celebration to follow is also happening Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The watch party is being presented by Boeing and will also feature a live simulcast of the dedication.

MORE: Walkthrough gives preview of International African American Museum exhibits

The IAAM officially opens to the public on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
The crash happened on Highway 162 near Scott White Road around 9:15 p.m., according to the...
33-year-old man identified as pedestrian in Hollywood crash
Ti’Zaveis Jaquann Grampus, 17, is charged with murder, according to police spokesperson Harve...
17-year-old charged in N. Charleston shooting
Georgetown Police are searching for Keonne Nysir Spann, 21, (left) who is wanted for murder in...
1 of 3 wanted in fatal Georgetown shooting still at large
Quinn Pierre Connor, 42, was arrested in connection to a police chase, The North Charleston...
N. Charleston man arrested after police chase

Latest News

Veron Vickie Mitchum, 66, of Summerville, was last heard from on Thursday.
Missing endangered woman found
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
Walkthrough gives preview of International African American Museum exhibits
A private dedication at the museum is set for Saturday morning, however there will be a watch...
Community watch party set for Saturday morning ahead of IAAM opening
Deputies responded to a report of gunfire at the Marathon Gas Station around 7 p.m., according...
Deputies investigate shooting at Ladson Rd. gas station