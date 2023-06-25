SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Collision leaves 1 dead in N. Charleston
Shavon Wright, 29, was shot in the jaw Wednesday evening by deputies after he shot at a...
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigating officer-involved shooting after man dies in standoff
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
Eddie Driggers served as North Charleston's police chief from 2013 to 2018. (Source: Live 5/File)
North Charleston announces death of former Police Chief Driggers
Deputies responded to a report of gunfire at the Marathon Gas Station around 7 p.m., according...
Deputies investigate shooting at Ladson Rd. gas station

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision both scorned and praised
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday