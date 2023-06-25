Greenwood native Margaret Turner crowned Miss South Carolina Teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Miss Teen South Carolina Scholarship Organization crowned the winner of the 2023 title.

On Friday evening, the organization crowned Miss Lakeland, Margaret Turner as Miss South Carolina Teen 2023.

Turner, 16, is a Greenwood native and sophomore at Greenwood High School. During the competition, she performed a jazz dance to “I Feel the Earth Move” by Martika and previously won the Teen Evening Gown Award and the Teen Rookie and Overall Talent Awards.

She also received a $10,000 scholarship and will compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.

The four additional runners up in the competition were the following:

First Runner Up: Miss Columbia’s Teen, Mary Elle Marchant

Second Runner Up: Miss Clemson’s Teen, Abigail Kate Fowler

Third Runner Up: Miss Simpsonville’s Teen, Le ‘Daviah Terry

Fourth Runner Up: Miss Hilton Head Island’s Teen, Savannah McAlister

