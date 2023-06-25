‘He’s a killer’: Ukraine volunteer shares thoughts on Russian rebellion leader

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man who recently returned from volunteering in Ukraine is sharing his perspective on the war and the recent armed rebellion by mercenaries in Russia.

Jamie Price just spent over two months in the war-torn country and he said he plans to go back to Ukraine in the next few weeks. He said Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion upset him saying that he’s worse than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Price said he’s encountered Prigozhin’s mercenaries while volunteering at a village in eastern Ukraine.

He noticed the mercenaries would always be headed in their direction and would never retreat seemingly inching closer every day.

While working in Kherson, Price was hurt after a building was shelled by artillery from Russian troops and he got several cuts on his face with one of them requiring stitches.

Price said the rebellion won’t mean too much to Ukrainians in the short-term as they will continue to fight the ongoing war.

“Now, they are probably feeling good or bad because they know what Prigozhin does,” Price said. “I mean, as I said, he is a killer. That’s who he is. End of story. There’s nothing else about him, and the way he does that. They were probably hoping, yes, he’d go back, but if he also ended up with the Russian army on his side, it could have been a disaster.”

Price said he looks to spend at least six months volunteering in Ukraine and he will be bringing medical supplies, flashlights and T-shirts to those in need.

