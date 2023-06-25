SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2019. Authorities say the latest search for missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California's massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful. Sands was reported missing in January 2023 after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe winter storms.(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said.

The body discovered around 10 a.m. in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner’s office for identification next week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) east of Los Angeles. The region was pounded by severe storms during winter.

On Friday, his family released its first statement since Sands’ disappearance.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement said.

Sands, a 65-year-old British-born actor best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View,” is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.

A June 17 search for Sands, the eighth organized search since his disappearance, was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
The crash happened on Highway 162 near Scott White Road around 9:15 p.m., according to the...
33-year-old man identified as pedestrian in Hollywood crash
Shavon Wright, 29, was shot in the jaw Wednesday evening by deputies after he shot at a...
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigating officer-involved shooting after man dies in standoff
Ti’Zaveis Jaquann Grampus, 17, is charged with murder, according to police spokesperson Harve...
17-year-old charged in N. Charleston shooting
Quinn Pierre Connor, 42, was arrested in connection to a police chase, The North Charleston...
N. Charleston man arrested after police chase

Latest News

Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Hampton County on Friday, the South...
1 killed in Hampton Co. vehicle crash
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails