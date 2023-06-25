Mainly dry today, rain chances increase early this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’ll stay mainly dry today with only the slight chance of shower or storm this afternoon as the sea breeze moves inland. Most of us will stay dry. It will be a hot and humid day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s along the coast, low 90s inland. A front will approach our area Monday night, which will bring scattered showers and storms to the area. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees once again. The front will clear the area Tuesday morning with sunshine expected for the day. We stay near 90 degrees on Tuesday with high pressure overhead. With the area of high pressure overhead through the weekend, expect sunshine and highs in the low 90s. The rain chance will be low Tuesday into the upcoming weekend with an isolated storm possible each day. Typical hot and humid Lowcountry week ahead of us!

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Cindy will continue moving northwest over the next few days and is expected to become a depression on Monday. This system will eventually dissipate this week. No threat to our area at this time.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 74.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Late. High 92, Low 74.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 74.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 75.

