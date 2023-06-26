SC Lottery
2 men arrested in connection to Ladson gas station shooting

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection to a Friday night gas station shooting in Ladson.

Anthony Jamal Leonard, 35, and Andrew Lamont Wade, 33, were both charged with attempted murder, an affidavit states.

On Friday at 7 p.m. Charleston County deputies responded to a Marathon gas station on Ladson Road after hearing gunshots as they drove through the area, the sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says.

During an argument about a child custody exchange Leonard and Wade began shooting at each other, Knapp says.

While no one was injured, at least one vehicle was hit by the gunfire, according to Knapp.

Both Leonard and Wade were arrested on the scene and held at the Al Cannon Detention Center without bond, Knapp says.

