Ashley Hall Rd. reopens after car crashes into tree

Charleston County deputies are responding to a “serious” crash in West Ashley Monday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A single-vehicle crash closed a portion of Ashley Hall Road Monday evening.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. Ashley Hall Road was closed at North Woodmere Drive while first responders were on scene.

A car with two occupants crashed into a tree, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp. He said one person was seriously injured.

The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

