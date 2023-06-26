Ashley Hall Rd. reopens after car crashes into tree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A single-vehicle crash closed a portion of Ashley Hall Road Monday evening.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. Ashley Hall Road was closed at North Woodmere Drive while first responders were on scene.

A car with two occupants crashed into a tree, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp. He said one person was seriously injured.

The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

