Beaufort County deputies search for missing woman

Shalva Norma Hecz, 35, was reported missing by her family late on Sunday, deputies say.
Shalva Norma Hecz, 35, was reported missing by her family late on Sunday, deputies say.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who disappeared from the Sheldon area.

Shalva Norma Hecz, 35, was reported missing by her family late on Sunday, deputies say. Family members told investigators she left a home where she had been staying for approximately two months and has not been heard from since.

She was last seen in the area of Big Estate Road and Highway 17.

She stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say she has tattoos on her hands, arms, and legs and may speak with a foreign accent.

She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a black or gray-colored top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

