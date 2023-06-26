SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. School Board to vote on budget, teacher raises

The Berkeley County School Board is set to vote on next year’s budget in a meeting Monday afternoon.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board is set to vote on next year’s budget in a meeting Monday afternoon.

Like many other school districts across the state, Berkeley County is talking about increasing teacher pay. They are proposing a 6.5% increase for all employees.

According to a report by the CFO, first year teachers with a bachelor’s degree currently make $42,627 a year. With the proposed 6.5% increase, teachers will start at $45,397 a year.

For many teachers this is a welcome step forward, but many community members still think it isn’t enough to keep up with the times.

Lee Larrew moved to Berkeley County from Virginia with his children about 20 years ago. He says researching the schools was a big part of how they chose where to live. Now, with grandchildren who will soon be entering the Berkeley County school system, Larrew wants to see proper investment in teachers.

“The board looked at anywhere from 6.5% pay increase to 7.5 pay increase, and they opted for the overdue and underwhelming 6.5 pay increase and they put it on a 30 years’ salary schedule. They looked at different options and you know, kind of picked the middle ground for the for the salary schedule,” Larrew says.

The 6.5% increase will come with a step increase scale up to 30 years. The board will also talk about creating a salary review committee to keep looking into pay rates. If actual revenues are higher than what they expect the board will make a budget rule that they can give a retroactive pay increase or one-time incentive.

But Berkeley County pay is still less than some surrounding counties. Some of those differences come from historic cost of living analysis. The school board will talk about raising first year teacher pay to $50,000 no later than 2026. A starting point of 50 thousand a year is what Charleston County teachers are pushing for this year.

“Berkeley County is losing some teachers to Charleston County School District, Dorchester and other higher paying districts too and that it’s not that good even in Charleston County or Dorchester. I mean, it’s not only Berkeley County teachers, but others who are working two jobs, you know, to feed their families,” Larrew says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

