SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CARTA receives almost $26M for new transit hub, more electric buses

By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost $26 million from the Federal Transit Administration will be going to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority for several upgrades, including a new transit hub in North Charleston.

CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings said the FTA grant allows them to fund a new transit center along Rivers Avenue near McMillan Avenue called Shipwatch Square. This hub will eventually replace the current Superstop just down the street on Cosgrove Avenue.

The federal dollars will also help purchase seven new electric buses, two mobile charging stations and create a training program with Trident Tech at the new hub.

Seekings said the additional buses will put them at over 40 in their fleet, as they prepare to fully transition their fleet to electric power, which stands at around 110 buses.

The chairman said the new center will be on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit route and will serve as a transfer station for other CARTA bus routes.

“There will be 10 bays. There will be comfortable air-conditioned waiting areas, technology, everything that you need,” Seekings said. “Offices, learning center, it will be a transit hub that is, by the way, next to the new Teddie Pryor community center that is being built up there and the Keith Summey Library. Not only will it be a place for transfer and for gaining access to transit, it will be a place to gain access to new local amenities.”

Seekings said they are still working on the designs for the center, but they hope to start building it in 2025.

MORE: Clyburn announces $25.9 million in funding for CARTA

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday morning North Charleston crash
Charleston Police confirmed that all lanes of the Septima Clark Parkway reopened by mid-morning...
Crosstown lanes reopen after crash involving pedestrian, police cruiser
A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 blocked multiple lanes Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple crashes cause delays for Monday commute
Construction on the new Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori school on Spruill Avenue in North...
Weather threatens to delay opening new North Charleston school

Latest News

The Charleston Co. School District will meet Monday night to budget plans, a $5,000 bonus for...
Charleston Co. School District to meet on bonuses, vacancies, 2024 budget plans
VIDEO: CARTA receives almost $26M for new transit hub, more electric buses
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn says the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will receive...
Clyburn announces $25.9 million in funding for CARTA
Berkeley County deputies were called to Halfway Creek Road for a report of a suspicious suspect...
Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of first encounter with wanted fugitive