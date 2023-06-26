CARTA receives almost $26M for new transit hub, more electric buses

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost $26 million from the Federal Transit Administration will be going to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority for several upgrades, including a new transit hub in North Charleston.

CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings said the FTA grant allows them to fund a new transit center along Rivers Avenue near McMillan Avenue called Shipwatch Square. This hub will eventually replace the current Superstop just down the street on Cosgrove Avenue.

The federal dollars will also help purchase seven new electric buses, two mobile charging stations and create a training program with Trident Tech at the new hub.

Seekings said the additional buses will put them at over 40 in their fleet, as they prepare to fully transition their fleet to electric power, which stands at around 110 buses.

The chairman said the new center will be on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit route and will serve as a transfer station for other CARTA bus routes.

“There will be 10 bays. There will be comfortable air-conditioned waiting areas, technology, everything that you need,” Seekings said. “Offices, learning center, it will be a transit hub that is, by the way, next to the new Teddie Pryor community center that is being built up there and the Keith Summey Library. Not only will it be a place for transfer and for gaining access to transit, it will be a place to gain access to new local amenities.”

Seekings said they are still working on the designs for the center, but they hope to start building it in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.