Clyburn announces $25.9 million in funding for CARTA

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn says the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will receive nearly $26 million in federal funding.

The funding, from the Federal Transit Administration, is a direct result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will be used to build the CARTA Shipwatch Square Transit and Workforce Center, a news release states.

That center will serve as an electric transportation hub for the Charleston and North Charleston communities.

“I am delighted to see how the Biden-Harris Administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to elevate and connect communities,” Clyburn said. “This funding will make Charleston a model for zero-emission transit systems throughout the state and the nation.”

The funding through the FTA Low-No Emission Grant Program will allow CARTA to replace and rehabilitate electric bus charging infrastructure.

A release from Clyburn’s office states he was the only member of the South Carolina House delegation to support the legislation that made the funding possible.

The FTA Low- and No-Emission Program and the Buses and Bus Facilities grants have awarded nearly $1.7 billion in funding for 130 projects in 46 states and territories, the release states. This additional funding will result in approximately 1,700 low or zero-emission buses.

Clyburn has represented the Sixth U.S. Congressional District for South Carolina since 1993 and serves as the House assistant Democratic leader.

