Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday morning North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 18-year-old killed in a two-car crash Saturday morning.

Alexander Ratley, from North Charleston, died at the scene of the crash, which happened at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Lambs Road.

North Charleston Police are investigating the crash. Police say Ratley was the driver of one of the two vehicles involved.

No other injuries were reported, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

