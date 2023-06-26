Crews battle fire at NC lithium plant

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a large fire at a lithium hydroxide plant in North Carolina early Monday morning.

Crews responded just before 1:30 a.m. to the Livent Corporation in Bessemer City, WBTV reported.

Gaston County officials said no evacuations have been deemed necessary in the area. No injuries have been reported and all workers have been accounted for, officials said.

The plant is a leading source of lithium-ion battery technology, producing components for the electric vehicle industry.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

