Deputies arrest man in West Ashley assault, robbery

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after an incident earlier this year.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after an incident earlier this year.

Carlos Andres Ramos Mejia, 24, is charged with robbery and second-degree domestic violence.

Court affidavits state Ramos Mejia went to the workplace of his child’s mother on March 3 to confront her about not being able to see his daughter.

He took her phone and left before law enforcement arrived on scene, the report states.

Ramos Mejia was arrested over the weekend and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

