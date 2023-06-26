FIRST ALERT: Crosstown lanes reopen after crash involving pedestrian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say multiple lanes of the Septima Clark Parkway have reopened after an early-morning crash seriously injured a pedestrian.

Northbound lanes between Ashley Avenue and Spring Street reopened shortly after 7 a.m. The right southbound lane also reopened, but the remaining southbound lanes were still closed as of 7:30 a.m., police said.

The crash happened at approximately 5:03 a.m. and was said to involve serious injuries. There has been no update on the pedestrian’s condition.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. Police have not said when they expect the rest of the lanes to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

