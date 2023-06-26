FIRST ALERT: Multiple crashes cause delays for Monday commute

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers are facing multiple challenges getting to work Monday morning after a series of crashes.

A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 was blocking two left lanes near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit as of 8:14 a.m. There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries, but for a brief time, all four eastbound lanes had been blocked.

The drive time from Summerville to downtown on I-26 had reached 63 minutes as of 8:15 a.m. The drive time from Summerville to the I-26/I-526 merge was 56 minutes.

A crash on Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant blocked the southbound lanes near Market Center, Mount Pleasant Police said.

On top of those crashes, another involving a pedestrian shortly after 5 a.m. initially blocked all lanes of the Crosstown. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, Charleston Police said.

The Northbound lanes have since reopened on the Crosstown and one southbound lane was also reopened as of 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

