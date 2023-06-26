FIRST ALERT: Portion of Ashley Hall Rd. closed after crash
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are responding to a “serious” crash in West Ashley Monday evening.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Ashley Hall Road is closed at North Woodmere Drive for a single-vehicle crash with injuries.
A car with two occupants crashed into a tree, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp. He said one person was seriously injured.
Deputies are asking drivers to choose an alternate route if possible.
This is a developing story.
