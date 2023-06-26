Former SC Rep. Curtis Inabinett passes away at 91

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina Representative Curtis Inabinett Sr. passed away Monday, according to Charleston County officials.

Inabinett served as a Charleston County Council Member, the first African American appointed to the Charleston County Election Commission, the first African American Mayor of Ravenel and a South Carolina Representative. He was 91 years old.

He represented portions of Charleston and Colleton Counties from 1991 to 1999.

