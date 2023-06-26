SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man charged after assaulting woman outside of Summerville bar

A man is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted a woman outside of a bar in March.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted a woman outside of a bar in March.

Ahmad Jefferies, 24, is charged with second-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest.

According to the report, Jefferies was confronted by a woman in a parking lot after he allegedly tried to drag another woman from a restroom.

Jefferies struck the victim twice in the face and continued to assault her in her car, the report states.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Jefferies was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A judge set his bond at $110,000. Jefferies has since been bonded out of jail, according to records.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday morning North Charleston crash
Charleston Police confirmed that all lanes of the Septima Clark Parkway reopened by mid-morning...
Crosstown lanes reopen after crash involving pedestrian, police cruiser
A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 blocked multiple lanes Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Multiple crashes cause delays for Monday commute
Construction on the new Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori school on Spruill Avenue in North...
Weather threatens to delay opening new North Charleston school

Latest News

CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings said the new center will be on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit route...
CARTA receives almost $26M for new transit hub, more electric buses
The school board will talk about raising first year teacher pay to $50,000 no later than 2026.
Berkeley Co. School Board to vote on budget, teacher raises
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Ashley Hall Road is closed at North Woodmere Drive...
Ashley Hall Rd. reopens after car crashes into tree
Berkeley County deputies were called to Halfway Creek Road for a report of a suspicious suspect...
Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of first encounter with wanted fugitive