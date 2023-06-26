Man charged after assaulting woman outside of Summerville bar

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted a woman outside of a bar in March.

Ahmad Jefferies, 24, is charged with second-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest.

According to the report, Jefferies was confronted by a woman in a parking lot after he allegedly tried to drag another woman from a restroom.

Jefferies struck the victim twice in the face and continued to assault her in her car, the report states.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Jefferies was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A judge set his bond at $110,000. Jefferies has since been bonded out of jail, according to records.

