New Charleston Co. montessori school facing construction challenges

By Anna Harris
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new school that is expected to open this summer is now under threat of not being done in time.

The site of the new Hursey Montessori School along Spruill Avenue is supposed to open in August ahead of the new school year, but that timeline is now in danger.

The school district sent a message to parents earlier this month informing them that the school may not be complete on time.

In that message, the district says it’s currently still on schedule, but they are running into construction challenges. Those challenges include, quote, “inclement weather occurring at critical times during construction.”

It goes on to say they have increased the number of people working on the structure and workdays have been increased as well.

They’re pulling out all the stops to try and get this building done ahead of the new school year, still, some parents are concerned.

“Would like to have faith that the first and second floor will be completed by August,” parent Susie Ash says. “I know that if this is not completed by August, the construction company could lose thousands of dollars in fines every day if it’s not completed by a certain date. And there is no contingency plan to our knowledge.”

This is a $54 million project that will serve about 600 students in grades 3 through 8.

The district says it has already begun drafting a backup plan just in case it’s not done in time. They will decide if they need that back up plan by July 10.

