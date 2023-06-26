SC Lottery
Orangeburg offers registry to help find those who may wander off

The program, called Project Bonnette, is named after Joe Bonnette who has been diagnosed with...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has introduced a registry to designed to find those who may wander off because of health challenges.

The program, called Project Bonnette, is named after Joe Bonnette who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Project Bonnette allows caregivers to provide law enforcement with information about those who have Alzheimer’s, dementia, severe autism or other conditions that may prompt them to leave their home unexpectedly.

The information the caregivers provide is then stored in a database. If the vulnerable person becomes missing, law enforcement can access information about them to allow them to get the word out faster.

Anyone who wants more information about the program can contact Lt. Jennifer Haig at 803-533-4104 or via email at jennifer.haig@orangeburgdps.org.

