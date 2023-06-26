SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Plenty of heat, a few storms today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot week ahead but first we may have to dodge a few showers and storms today! We’ll start out for a window between 8AM-11AM for a few showers and storms. Drier weather will follow from lunchtime through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s inland this afternoon before the chance of rain increases again this evening and overnight. Scattered storms will be possible, a few that may be strong to severe. Any storms today could produce frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds and large hail. The best chance of severe weather will be this evening. The rain chance will begin to decrease Tuesday with fewer storms and we should be mainly dry by Wednesday and Thursday. The rain chance may increase slightly toward the weekend with the return of a few afternoon and evening storms. It will be a hot week with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The heat index may climb to near 105° by Friday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 91.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 93.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 93.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Collision leaves 1 dead in N. Charleston
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Hampton County on Friday, the South...
1 killed in Hampton Co. vehicle crash
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

The remnants of Cindy had dissipated as of late Sunday night, the agency said.
Remnants of Cindy dissipate over central Atlantic
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
PM storms on the way Monday night!
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast