Plenty of heat, a few storms today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot week ahead but first we may have to dodge a few showers and storms today! We’ll start out for a window between 8AM-11AM for a few showers and storms. Drier weather will follow from lunchtime through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s inland this afternoon before the chance of rain increases again this evening and overnight. Scattered storms will be possible, a few that may be strong to severe. Any storms today could produce frequent lightning, heavy rain, gusty winds and large hail. The best chance of severe weather will be this evening. The rain chance will begin to decrease Tuesday with fewer storms and we should be mainly dry by Wednesday and Thursday. The rain chance may increase slightly toward the weekend with the return of a few afternoon and evening storms. It will be a hot week with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The heat index may climb to near 105° by Friday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 91.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 93.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 93.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

