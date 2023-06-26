Report: Man arrested after doing ‘burn out movements’ in gas station parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man after he was doing burnouts in a gas station parking lot on Sunday night.

Filberto Jacob Esparza, 28, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, reckless driving and unlawful use of a vehicle tag, jail records state.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly in a Spinx gas station parking lot on Rivers Avenue, a report states.

The officer saw the vehicle doing burn out movements in the parking lot and fuel station area, an arrested affidavit states.

Once the officer got behind the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, it fled causing the officer to chase it, jail records state.

When the chase ended after the vehicle became stuck in mud, Esparza complied with the officer’s orders, a report states.

The tag number that was on the vehicle was ran and was found to be registered to a different vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

The report also goes on to say that Esparza was believed to have taken an unknown substance.

Esparza was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

