SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Man arrested after domestic dispute with pregnant girlfriend

Terrell Miller, 31, was charged with second-degree domestic violence, according to jail records.
Terrell Miller, 31, was charged with second-degree domestic violence, according to jail records.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man after being accused of a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

Terrell Miller, 31, was charged with second-degree domestic violence, according to jail records.

Officers responded to a home on Rivers Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute on Saturday, the report states.

The report goes on to say when officers arrived, they heard two voices and a crying woman coming from inside of the apartment.

Officers then repeatedly knocked on the door, but they did not get an answer.

The person who alerted police about the dispute also told them that the victim was saying that Miller was going to stab her, the report states.

Officers then entered the home by forcing the door open and found Miller and the victim lying separately in a bedroom, an arrest affidavit states.

Miller told officers that while there was an argument no weapons were used, and no one was injured.

The victim told officers that an argument happened over her cheating allegations and when she tried to call her family on the phone Miller took it and threw it across the room, the report states.

The report goes on to say that the victim then ran into a bathroom and Miller kicked in the door.

The victim then told officers that Miller bit her in the forearm during a fight, the report states.

When officers arrived at the home Miller forced the victim into the bedroom and told her to be quiet.

Aside from the bitemark on the victim’s left forearm, officers also saw that her T-shirt was ripped and that she had an open wound behind her right ear, the report states.

The report goes on to say that the victim said that she was pregnant with Miller’s child and that they did live together.

Miller was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday morning North Charleston crash
Charleston Police confirmed that all lanes of the Septima Clark Parkway reopened by mid-morning...
Crosstown lanes reopen after crash involving pedestrian, police cruiser
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Hampton County on Friday, the South...
1 killed in Hampton Co. vehicle crash
Eddie Driggers served as North Charleston's police chief from 2013 to 2018. (Source: Live 5/File)
North Charleston announces death of former Police Chief Driggers

Latest News

The school board will talk about raising first year teacher pay to $50,000 no later than 2026.
Berkeley Co. School Board to vote on budget, teacher raises
Charleston Police confirmed that all lanes of the Septima Clark Parkway reopened by mid-morning...
Crosstown lanes reopen after crash involving pedestrian, police cruiser
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn says the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will receive...
Clyburn announces $25.9 million in funding for CARTA
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday morning North Charleston crash