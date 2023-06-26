Report: Man arrested after domestic dispute with pregnant girlfriend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man after being accused of a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

Terrell Miller, 31, was charged with second-degree domestic violence, according to jail records.

Officers responded to a home on Rivers Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute on Saturday, the report states.

The report goes on to say when officers arrived, they heard two voices and a crying woman coming from inside of the apartment.

Officers then repeatedly knocked on the door, but they did not get an answer.

The person who alerted police about the dispute also told them that the victim was saying that Miller was going to stab her, the report states.

Officers then entered the home by forcing the door open and found Miller and the victim lying separately in a bedroom, an arrest affidavit states.

Miller told officers that while there was an argument no weapons were used, and no one was injured.

The victim told officers that an argument happened over her cheating allegations and when she tried to call her family on the phone Miller took it and threw it across the room, the report states.

The report goes on to say that the victim then ran into a bathroom and Miller kicked in the door.

The victim then told officers that Miller bit her in the forearm during a fight, the report states.

When officers arrived at the home Miller forced the victim into the bedroom and told her to be quiet.

Aside from the bitemark on the victim’s left forearm, officers also saw that her T-shirt was ripped and that she had an open wound behind her right ear, the report states.

The report goes on to say that the victim said that she was pregnant with Miller’s child and that they did live together.

Miller was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

