RiverDogs come up short in series finale against Woodpeckers

Charleston, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs were unable to extend their winning streak to a season-high four games, dropping a 6-3 decision to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Fayetteville scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to break open a tie game. The contest was played in front of a Sunday crowd of 5,114.

Jonny Cuevas took the mound to begin his third inning of work out of the bullpen with the score tied 3-3 in the sixth. Leosdany Molina opened the frame with a base hit and raced to third when a double by John Garcia glanced off the glove of Chandler Simpson at the base of the wall. Sandro Gaston bounced a single through the left side to give the Woodpeckers (1-2, 31-38) the lead at 4-3. With two outs, Jackson Loftin dropped a line drive just out of the reach of Simpson’s diving attempt to reach the final margin of 6-3.

For the second consecutive game, both teams scored a run in the very first inning. Jake Christianson walked the first two batters of the contest, allowing Luis Encarnacion to give Fayetteville the early advantage with a single. In the bottom half, Simpson opened the frame with a double and stole third base. He scored on a wild pitch by Amilcar Chirinos to tie the game.

Fayetteville moved back on top in the third inning. The Woodpeckers again put runners on second and third with less than two outs against the RiverDogs starting pitcher. Encarnacion drove in one run with a soft groundball to third that allowed Zach Cole to cross the plate. Dauri Lorenzo followed immediately with an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Charleston climbed back to even with single runs in the third and fourth innings. Ryan Spikes doubled home a run in the third inning to close the gap to one. An error by Molina on Christopher Barete’s bouncer in the fourth inning allowed Jhon Diaz to score the tying run.

Christianson did not factor in the decision, giving up three runs on five hits in 3.0 innings. Jonny Cuevas followed with 3.0 innings of his own out of the pen, taking the loss. The right-hander also allowed three runs on five hits. Alex Cook struck out five Fayetteville hitters in 2.0 scoreless innings. Junior William turned in a scoreless frame in the ninth.

Simpson and Dominic Keegan each finished the night with two hits. Fayetteville received two hits from Cole, Loftin, Molina and Gaston. The Woodpeckers outhit the RiverDogs 11-8.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs closed Larry Doby Weekend by wearing replica jerseys celebrating the Cannon Street All-Stars, a select group of players from the first sanctioned African American Little League in South Carolina back in 1955. Members of that team threw out ceremonial first pitches before the game.

The RiverDogs will have Monday and Tuesday off before opening a six-game series in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Yoniel Curet (4-1, 3.10) will start the opening game.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.