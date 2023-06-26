SC gas prices go up nearly 10 cents in a week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Palmetto State is eight cents higher than last week.

That brings the average price per gallon to $3.17, 8.2 cents more than last week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys thousands of stations across the state each week.

The average is 2.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.21 lower than one year ago.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas where you live.

“While some states saw big increases from last week, I expect those states to see a calmer week ahead. Other states saw prices fall, and some like Arizona fell significantly as some of the kinks in supply have improved there over the last few weeks,” GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said. “Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally. But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last-minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm.”

GasBuddy found the cheapest gas in the state priced at $2.65 on Sunday, while the most expensive was priced at $3.79. As of Monday afternoon, the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was listed at a Moncks Corner station with a price of $2.98 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.34 per gallon lower than a year ago

The national average price of diesel fell 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.