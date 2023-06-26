SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC Supreme Court to hear abortion bill arguments

By Patrick Phillips and Mary Green
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about the state’s abortion bill this week, for the second time in less than a year.

Lawmakers say they believe they have made the changes necessary in the newly-passed bill that would allow it to survive scrutiny by the high court.

It was in January when the state’s Supreme Court ruled the original bill, nicknamed the “fetal heartbeat bill,” which banned abortions after six weeks, was unconstitutional and violated South Carolinians’ rights to privacy.

One change lawmakers made in the new bill was to remove “informed choice” language from the law.

Unless the court decides otherwise on Tuesday, abortion would remain legal for up to 20 weeks into a pregnancy in South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a two-car collision that left one...
Collision leaves 1 dead in N. Charleston
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Hampton County on Friday, the South...
1 killed in Hampton Co. vehicle crash
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

Construction on the new Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori school on Spruill Avenue in North...
Weather threatens to delay opening new North Charleston school
The remnants of Cindy had dissipated as of late Sunday night, the agency said.
Remnants of Cindy dissipate over central Atlantic
VIDEO: Weather threatens to delay opening of new North Charleston school
The program, called Project Bonnette, is named after Joe Bonnette who has been diagnosed with...
Orangeburg offers registry to help find those who may wander off